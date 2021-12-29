Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) traded up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49. 1,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $686.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 848,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after buying an additional 580,345 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 579.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 383,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

