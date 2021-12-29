ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist upped their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,797. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

