ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TSE:ARX opened at C$11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.51. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARX. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.37.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

