ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
TSE:ARX opened at C$11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.51. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.34.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.
