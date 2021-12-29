ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ARX stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.16%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

