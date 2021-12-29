ARC Resources Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AETUF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

