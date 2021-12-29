Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Orser Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

