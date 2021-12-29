Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend payment by 21.2% over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 101.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.1%.

ARI stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

