Anfield Capital Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,414,323 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

