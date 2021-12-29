Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 181,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $206.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,143. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $206.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

