Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 276.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter.

CLIX stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,983. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19.

