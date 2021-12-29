Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 252.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,748.68. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,146. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,743.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,758.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

