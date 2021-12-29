Andrew Bellinger Sells 15,000 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.12. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

