Analysts Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Target Price at $28.18

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Switch by 31.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Switch by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

