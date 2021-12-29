Analysts Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) PT at $350.00

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

