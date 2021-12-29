Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target at $23.95

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.95.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,921. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
