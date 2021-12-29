Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target at $23.95

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,921. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.17.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

