Analysts Set Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target at $30.28

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Project Angel Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

