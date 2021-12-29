Analysts Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) Target Price at €9.95

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.95 ($11.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on Leoni in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LEO traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.08 ($11.45). 191,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.74 and a 200-day moving average of €13.73. Leoni has a one year low of €6.54 ($7.43) and a one year high of €18.50 ($21.02). The firm has a market cap of $329.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

