Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Target Price at $26.46

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $8,648,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

