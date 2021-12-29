Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 394,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

