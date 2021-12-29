Analysts Expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to announce $168.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.18 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $127.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolfspeed.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. 584,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,762. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

