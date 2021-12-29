Analysts Expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) to announce $168.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $170.18 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $127.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolfspeed.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
