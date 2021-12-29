Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of U opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after acquiring an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.