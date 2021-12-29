Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Earnings of $3.77 Per Share

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,044 shares of company stock worth $11,875,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day moving average is $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $217.75.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

