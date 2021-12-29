Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet lowered shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $671.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 4,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 71,083 shares of company stock worth $1,458,200 in the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

