Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $564.71 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.72. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

