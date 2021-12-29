Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

