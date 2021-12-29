Analysts Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.20 Million

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $768.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $775.90 million. Donaldson reported sales of $679.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $715,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

