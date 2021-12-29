Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 271,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,395. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

