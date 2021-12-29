Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,732. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

