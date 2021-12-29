Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $849.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce $849.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $819.00 million to $902.10 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

