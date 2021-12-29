Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 304.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.62.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15. Nevro has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $184.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nevro by 105,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nevro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.