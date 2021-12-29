Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $64.93. 16,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

