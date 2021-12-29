Analysts Anticipate Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.64 Million

Analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will announce sales of $91.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.90 million to $93.34 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $271.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $350.61 million, with estimates ranging from $343.90 million to $353.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

Several research firms have commented on BIRD. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 1,578,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,886. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

