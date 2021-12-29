Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 83,963 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.26.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of -0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
