Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 83,963 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of -0.65.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

