Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

