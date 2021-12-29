American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Down 4.7%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) shares were down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 7,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,120,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,855 shares of company stock worth $3,511,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Well by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 145,550 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Well by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

