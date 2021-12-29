American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

AWK stock opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.91. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

