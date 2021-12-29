American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $288.49. 1,065,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,598. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.90 and a 200 day moving average of $277.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

