American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 6,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

