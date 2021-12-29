American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of AMH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 81,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,844. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,235,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.