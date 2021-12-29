American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.18.

AMH opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

