América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.32

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and traded as high as $20.78. América Móvil shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 3,474 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 24.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

