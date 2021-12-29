America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.58

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.86. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 191,477 shares changing hands.

ATAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

