Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 7,940.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.