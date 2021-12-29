Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

