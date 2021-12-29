Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.63.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.
In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMED opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.31.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.