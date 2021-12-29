Ambire AdEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.17 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $79.89 million and $6.17 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00042806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 147,097,095 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,654,619 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.