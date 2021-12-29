Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $155,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $3,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,413.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3,440.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

