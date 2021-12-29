Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,037,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,263,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSG stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

