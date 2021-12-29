Amalgamated Bank Sells 949 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 52.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

