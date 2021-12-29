Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,201 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Cabot stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

