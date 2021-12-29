Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,316 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of LANC opened at $165.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LANC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.